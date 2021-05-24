No COVID hospitalization in four days:Dr Fong

There have been no admissions of COVID-19 positive people to hospitals in the last four days.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there is a sustained downward trend in daily hospitalizations.

Dr.Fong says using the WHO clinical severity classification, there are nil cases in the asymptomatic, mild, moderate, severe, and critical categories. Anyone admitted to the hospital is tested before admission. Therefore, a significant number of people are admitted to the hospital for non-covid health conditions, but incidentally test positive due to the high amount of transmission in the community.

There have been 21 new cases recorded, of which 12 new cases were recorded on Tuesday; nine new cases were recorded on Wednesday and Thursday.

Of the 21 cases recorded, 12 were recorded in the Central Division, eight were recorded in the Western Division, one case was recorded in the Northern Division, and nil cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

No new COVID deaths have been recorded.