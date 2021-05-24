No charges yet on Nabua brawlers

60 people are still being questioned in relation to the brawl at the Public Rental Board flats along Mead Road in Nabua on Monday.

Police confirm they are still at the processing stage and charges have not been laid yet.

The 60 are being kept at two different holding centers.

Police and RFMF personnel were deployed to control the brawl.

FBC News was earlier informed that a group of youth from a community in Nabua pelted some flats with stones which sparked a violent response from another group of young men.