Full Coverage
News

NFP wants West ration, as ministry says it’s not their decision

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 3, 2021 11:53 am
NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad

The National Federation Party claims that people in Suva should not be the only ones getting food rations.

However, the Ministry of Health has clarified that this ration process was carried out because there was a total lockdown fir the Suva-Nausori corridor and supermarkets and shops closed.

NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad claims some people in the West have been without the means to buy food for months and are completely dependent on their neighbors and the community.

He further claims that some in Suva got rations even though they didn’t not need them.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says anything outside of Suva is not a call that his ministry can make.

He goes on to say that there are options to look at helping people in different containment zones.

