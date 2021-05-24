NFP Volunteer being investigated by CID

A National Federation Party Volunteer, who was taken in for questioning by CID officers on Wednesday night, have yet to be charged.
Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms the man is still being questioned.
He is being questioned in relation to allegations of a fake account that he is allegedly believed to have used to create public anxiety.
He was taken in to custody after a search conducted by CID officers at his residence on Wednesday night.
