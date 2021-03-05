NFP should make a submission on budget consultations

The National Federation Party has been advised to make submissions via the budget consultations if it wants fuel taxes removed.

The NFP has called on the government to scrap the twenty cents per litre tax on fuel because the fuel prices have increased over the last ten months.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says instead of making public statements, the NFP should engage with those drafting the budget.

“NFP is known to play populist politics trying to appeal to particular vote banks but have they made this submission based on an overall economic strategy.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds if the NFP makes a proper submission, experts from the Ministry of Economy will look at the merits of it.

He also says that sources of revenue and the long term implications of this one-off strategy also needs to be considered.