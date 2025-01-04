NFP saddened by passing of CK Nandha

[Source: National Federation Party/ Facebook]

The National Federation Party is saddened by the passing of Chaganlal Kanji Nandha, formerly of Nadi. Nandha passed away in Australia on January 1st.

An accountant by profession, Nandha played a key role as the representative of cane growers in drafting the 70:30 sharing matrix of proceeds under the Denning Award of 1969, which transformed Fiji’s sugar industry and political landscape.

Nandha also served as the Auditor for the National Federation Party, the Cane Growers Federation, and later the Fiji Cane Growers Association.

Article continues after advertisement

In this capacity, he established high standards of good governance, which continue to be practiced by these organizations in their internal administration, operations, and development.

The NFP says it has lost a dedicated stalwart and professional who served alongside the late AD Patel, late Swami Rudrananda, and late HM Lodhia.

Nandha’s consistent and integral contributions benefited the Nadi community and the cane growers of Fiji for over two decades.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the NFP, Biman Prasad, NFP President Parmod Chand, and NFP Members of Parliament have offered heartfelt condolences to Nandha’s family, relatives, and friends.

His funeral was held in Australia today.