NFP content with cabinet expansion

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has supported Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s decision to expand the cabinet by allocating portfolios to Independent Members of Parliament affiliated with the G9 group.

Professor Prasad says these members have been instrumental in supporting the government following the dissolution of the FijiFirst Party.

He highlights that Rabuka had previously indicated his intention to delegate some of his ministerial portfolios.

Article continues after advertisement

“The political decisions, the decision by the Prime Minister, and he said it very clearly before that he wants to give up some of the portfolio that he has, and he felt that these Independent Members who have been supportive of the government can contribute. And so that’s what he’s done, and we have no issue with that.”

The inclusion of G9 members in the cabinet reflects the Prime Minister’s strategy to strengthen governance by involving those who have consistently backed the government.

Professor Prasad confirmed that the NFP has no objections to the cabinet expansion, recognizing the contributions of independent members in ensuring the coalition’s stability and effectiveness.