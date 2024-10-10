NFP celebrates contribution to nation building

From left : late A.D. Patel, the late S.M. Koya and late Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara

The National Federation Party pays tribute to its members and leaders who were instrumental in the negotiation of independence for Fiji in 1970.

NFP Leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says they yet again celebrate the milestones achieved by Fijians in commemoration of the 54th Fiji Day.

Prasad says the assistance provided by their leaders has contributed to the significant advancement in our position in the Pacific and around the world.

“Our party, our founder leaders, the late A.D. Patel, the late S.M. Koya were instrumental with the late Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara in negotiating Fiji’s independence.”

Prasad says the Coalition Government strives to foster unity for prosperity, with the recognition of the diverse religious and racial groups that exist in Fiji.

He says it has therefore restored the celebration of Ratu Sukuna Day and Girmit Day and has also established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Prasad says the government is confident in undertaking actions that will deal with any uncertainty among Fijians.