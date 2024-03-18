NFA to review specific locations of fire hydrants

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority will be reviewing and improving the installation of all the fire hydrants in the country.

This has been one of the key areas of focus, as highlighted by NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane going forward.

He says they want to improve the condition of the fire hydrants, their specific locations, and capability since most of them have been installed since 1994.

Puamau also stresses that with more buildings being constructed, there is a need to look at the infrastructure and the location of the hydrants.

“There is another issue with the infrastructure in regards to fire hydrants; the dynamic size of the servicing pipe servicing the fire hydrants also needs to be reviewed and improved.”

Installing fire hydrants needs to adhere to the national building code because there is a specification for any commercial building as to where the fire hydrants are located.

Currently, there are more than 4000 fire hydrants in the four divisions, especially in major towns, cities, and commercial and residential areas.