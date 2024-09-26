NFA investigates five fires in four days

The National Fire Authority is currently investigating five separate fires that occurred around the country in the last four days causing extensive damage to homes.

NFA received reports of house fires in Labasa, Nadi, Ba, Lami, and Savusavu which has left several families displaced, though no injuries have been reported.

According to NFA, a house suffered 90 percent structural damage, displacing four occupants at Qawa Road, Vunivau, Labasa.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, though the exact cause is yet to be determined.

On Monday, a three-bedroom, corrugated iron lean-to house caught fire at Bangladesh Settlement in Navakai, Nadi.

The property owner was overseas, and the caretaker was in Taveuni at the time.

The cost of damage has not yet been confirmed.

On the same day a three-bedroom concrete house caught fire in Sorokoba Village in Ba and sustained 95 percent damage, with losses estimated at $40,000.

The house was vacant as the owner and her children were away in Nausori at the time.

On Saturday, a fire broke out in Delainavesi, Lami.

The Lami Fire Station crew responded quickly to find a lean-to house fully engulfed in flames.

The firefighters had successfully extinguished the fire.

The house, belonging to a market vendor, was completely destroyed, with an estimated damage of $5,000.

In another incident on the same night, the NFA Savusavu Fire Station was alerted at 8:05 pm about a property fire at Belego Settlement on the Cross Island Road.

The crew, with two trucks and six officers, arrived at the scene to find a five-bedroom concrete, timber, and corrugated iron house fully ablaze.

Firefighters drew water from the nearby Vunivesi Creek using a portable pump to control the fire.

The house sustained 100% structural damage, though the cost of damage remains unconfirmed.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane expressed deep concern over the rising number of home fires and is urging the public to take fire safety precautions seriously.