Newworld constructs new facility in Lautoka

The Newworld IGA chain expanded its business arm today with a ground-breaking ceremony at Werebatia in Lautoka.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this new complex will help raise economic activity in the Western division.

“Tens of millions of dollars will be invested in this land and for any company to be successful, any organization to be successful, any government to be successful, you need to have a game plan.”

The Chairman of Newworld IGA, Pravin Patel says this multi-million dollar investment demonstrates their confidence in the economy.

“The most significant of all Newworld takes pride in the resilience and strength of all Fijians through these challenging times, but we know better times are ahead.”

The new facility is sitting on the land of the Mataqali o Tabua, TokaToka o Korovatu, and Sayed-Khaiyum says there are support systems available for landowners who want to subdivide their land.

“This initiative started about 3 to 4 years ago where we fund the subdivision of this land and as a result of which the landowners don’t only have assets but they’re cash rich too.”

Upon its completion, this new facility will provide employment to more than 150 Fijians.