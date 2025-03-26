New Zealand Police aid Fiji in Policing Reform

[ Source: Fiji Police Force ]

The New Zealand Police has supported the Fiji Police Force in strengthening its policing systems to combat crime.

This support focused on reviewing the Fiji Police’s human resources to meet future demands over the next 5 to 10 years.

Fiji’s Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, praised New Zealand Police for their support with the Fiji Police Partnership Programme, which aligns with his goal of stability and growth.

The review, which took place over the weekend, contributes to the 2025-2026 budget for suitable resources and staff.

Tudravu highlighted the importance of addressing human resource needs amidst increased policing demands.

The review, which now includes plans for new specialized units to combat increasing crime trends, supports Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025-2029.

