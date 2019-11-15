New Zealand PM visits Lautoka Jame Masjid

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will wrap up her first official visit to Fiji today in the Western Division.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently at the Lautoka Jame Mosque to commemorate the fallen Fijian victims in the Christchurch Mosque shooting one year ago.

Two consecutive terrorist shooting attacks occurred at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

58-year-old Ashraf Ali Razat of Narere, Imam Hafiz Musa Patel of Lautoka and Ashraf Ali were among the fifty-one who were killed in the shooting carried out by 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant.

Following the memorial, the New Zealand Prime Minister will then visit the Namaka Market, her final official function before she leaves for Australia.

Meanwhile, Police have confirmed there will be no temporary road closures in Nadi, however, traffic officers will be out patrolling to ensure the Prime Minister Ardern’s motorcade is able to pass through unobstructed.

This is will come into effect from 2pm from Namaka Market to the Nadi Airport as the New Zealand Prime Minister rounds off her official tour of Fiji and will depart our shores shortly afterwards.