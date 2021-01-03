Home

News

New Year babies bring joy

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 1, 2021 2:12 pm

It was a joyous day for some mothers in Suva today as they welcomed their babies in the New Year.

This New Year didn’t just rush in a new beginning, for some it welcomes them to parenthood while others enjoyed the new addition to their families.

One mother, in particular, did not expect to give birth at the stroke of midnight, welcoming a healthy baby boy – a bundle of joy for the Swaran Lata and her new family.

Article continues after advertisement

 

32-year-old Lata says being able to hold her newborn baby on New Year is of high significance to her in her new journey through motherhood.

“I’m extremely happy and feel blessed to have him delivered on the New Year’s and I’m thankful to God for giving us our little bundle of joy and it’s a big happiness for our family”

It was also a happy celebration for 21-year-old Fane Takayawa, who gave birth to her second baby boy, gifting her elder son with a brother this morning.

“For my family, his father is very proud and he is very happy to have him on News Year’s and it’s a boy. I was expecting to have a girl”

 

Both the babies weigh 3.9 and 4.0kg respectively and both are yet to be named.

Meanwhile, UNICEF had estimated that around 150 babies will be born in the Pacific on New Year’s Day.

 

