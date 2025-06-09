New taxi base to boost Labasa transport

Accessing transport after hours has long been a challenge for residents of Vatunibale, Valebasoga, Vunivau, and Bulileka in Labasa. Many people often walk long distances or rely on passing vehicles due to limited services.

That is set to change with the establishment of a new mataqali-owned City Taxi base in Natokamu, Labasa.

Base Manager Semisi Rokoua says the initiative is a major milestone for the landowning unit, describing it as both a breakthrough and a foundation for future development in the village and surrounding areas.

“This is a taxi base and we are so thankful that we have been given the taxi permits, and more is expected in the future as it is still in process. It’s totally operated by the mataqali, so it’s real progress for us as landowners to address the transportation issue in this area.”

Rokoua says the idea emerged from the daily struggles residents face in securing transport, particularly late in the day.

He adds that while the base is already attracting strong community support, it is expected to become fully operational in the coming months.

“Most times when we call town-based taxis, they are unable to come this far. So we thought why don’t we have our own taxi base here, and it’s right on our land? We’ve been seeing strong support from the communities, especially those facing the same problems when it comes to taxi transport.”

Village leaders say the community has also focused on spiritual growth through the local church and view the new venture as a sign of further progress for landowners.

As part of the business expansion, the group has also established a car wash service, offering general vehicle cleaning and creating a convenient one-stop hub for drivers in the area.

