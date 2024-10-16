New Port Denarau outlet for Rise Beyond the Reef

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

In celebration of International Rural Women’s Day, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, inaugurated a new outlet for Rise Beyond the Reef at Port Denarau.

This non-government organization is dedicated to connecting rural women artisans with international markets through online platforms.

During the ceremony, Tabuya praised Rise Beyond the Reef for empowering rural women and expanding income opportunities, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for economic independence and improved livelihoods.

She says, rise beyond the reef is not just a platform; it is a lifeline for many rural women artisans who possess incredible talent and creativity.



Tabuya also acknowledged the support of Jacks of Fiji, highlighting that partnerships like this create a positive ripple effect, benefiting not just the artisans but their families and communities as well.



The new store aims to increase the visibility of these artisans, providing them greater access to a global customer base and promoting sustainable economic growth.



