New policies to address drug use in schools

The Ministry of Education is working on new policies to address pressing social ills like drug use and peddling in schools.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says they will implement new policies and procedures to tackle these challenges.

“So these are some of the things that we will be working very hard to implement new policies and procedures in terms of addressing this.”

Radrodro says it is important to create a safe learning environment for students.

He adds this will be done in line with efforts to improve access to education.