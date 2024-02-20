New N-MODA initiative to quantify child poverty

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

UNICEF Pacific and the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection have launched the National Multi-Dimensional Overlapping Deprivation Analysis (N-MODA) initiative.

This effort aims to understand and quantify child poverty in Fiji considering Fiji’s cultural and social context.

The flexible methodology of N-MODA provides a fresh perspective for policymakers.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya emphasizes the importance of grasping the nature of child poverty to tailor effective programs and policies.

The initiative’s goal is to offer evidence that informs government decisions, especially regarding critical social services for vulnerable children and their families.

During the inception workshop, government and non-government partners gathered to define multidimensional child poverty in Fiji.

Discussions focused on identifying relevant dimensions, indicators, thresholds and age groups specific to the country.

The forthcoming analysis will utilize data from the 2021 Fiji Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics with UNICEF support.

N-MODA will empower policymakers to pinpoint and address child deprivations, identifying those facing multiple challenges.

This information will serve as a foundation for developing, adjusting or streamlining policies and programs.