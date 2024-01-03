New music recording studio for Fiji

Award winning Bollywood music composer Javed Khan of the Javed-Mohsin duo

Work on Fiji’s largest music recording studio will begin next month.

This is a partnership collaboration with award winning Bollywood music composer Javed Khan of the Javed-Mohsin duo.

Khan says they want to assist people generate an income from their talent.

“We want to imbibe as I have mentioned to you earlier that people are very talented and efficient and hardworking so we want to train them and at the same time not only train them and certify them but also handle them and get them jobs so our company is not only going be involved in grooming but also so we are going to handle them and take them to that stage where they start making money as well.”

Khan says Fiji is strategically located and there are more opportunities for growth and investment here.

He says that having skilled technicians on a world class platform will ensure that they will get the same results as other technicians in the field.