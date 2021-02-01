New MSAF Office opens in Pac Harbour

The new Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Pacific Harbour Office is in line with the government’s plan to decentralize its services.

Minister for Transport Faiyaz Koya says the MSAF has taken a step towards creating more eco-friendly offices.

$20,000 has been spent on the Pacific Harbour office which is the first of its kind, built using a 20-foot container with modern architectural design and open plan layout.

Koya says this office is the progression of Government’s interest in ensuring that every seafarer living along the Lami to Serua corridor and surrounding islands can access MSAF services without travelling to Suva.

He adds decentralizing services such as ship clearance to outer stations, shows the government is determined to increase the effectiveness in service delivery.

The Minister highlights that it also provides MSAF with the early signs of potential challenges faced by Fijians in areas they serve for quick remedial action.

He says Fiji is a maritime nation and there is a need for better surveillance of ships, especially in the coastal areas.