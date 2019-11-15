New measures to protect Fiji’s borders against COVID-19

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted that there will be new measures at our borders to reduce the risk of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Bainimarama says Fiji will be denying access to any foreign nationals who have been present in the nations of Italy and Iran or in Cheongdo county and Daegu city in South Korea within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

This is following the closure of Fijian borders to all visitors from mainland China, from 28 January.

In a statement, the PM confirmed that as of today, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.

“From Monday next week, we will also be screening all international air passengers with handheld temperature scanners and – in two to three weeks’ time – we will have thermal scanners installed at our international airports. At sea, from 28 February, all cruise ships entering Fijian waters will be required to make the first berth at ports in Suva or Lautoka, where all passengers on board will undergo our earlier-announced medical and travel history checks.”

He adds says the United Arab Emirates and Singapore have just announced similar measures.

Bainimarama stressed that Fiji has kept a close watch on the global spread of the coronavirus – now known as COVID-19 adding that the virus has now infected more than 80,000 people in over 30 countries.

Bainimarama says the global economy is taking a big hit from the spread of COVID-19, and Fiji will feel the impacts as well.

“But as I’ve said before, we’re introducing these new security measures because we believe the health of our people must always come first. In the meantime, our health officials are equipped and prepared to isolate and treat any case of the virus if it arrives in the country. In fact, we’ll soon have the capacity to quickly and accurately test for the virus here in Fiji, rather than send samples overseas.”

Bainimarama says that as the global situation evolves, so will our response, and the government will continue to provide regular updates to the public.