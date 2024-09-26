New immigration officers undergoing training

[Source: Ministry of Home Affairs & Immigration, Fiji / Facebook]

New Immigration officers are currently undergoing training on border enforcement, immigration laws, visa processing, human trafficking, and people smuggling.

Speaking to the new officers, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Immigration, Mason Smith stresses the importance of their roles as the gatekeepers of Fiji’s security and facilitators of economic progress.

Smith says that the officers’ training serves as the foundation for their success in the immigration field adding that this is their opportunity to absorb as much knowledge as they can and prepare for the responsibilities that await you at the frontlines.

The PS then reminds the officers of the department’s core values, including transparency, accountability, integrity, and professionalism, which will guide them in their service to the nation.

The training is supported by key international partners, including the Australian Border Force, Immigration New Zealand, and the International Organisation for Migration.