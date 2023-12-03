New group to assist MSME’s

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises is planning to form a group that will help enhance MSME’s growth.

Minister Manoa Kamikamica says they have started work in this regard to bring in new ideas and innovations.

He also highlights the importance of collaboration with relevant agencies and the private sector in providing more opportunities to MSMEs.

“So at the moment you’ve got about five or six programs already in Fiji, some run by the UN called the Blue Accelerator and the climate Change. I think its CCGI. They’re doing their green entrepreneurs. So all these forms of assistance really helps drive economic activity.”

Kamikamica also calls on entrepreneurs to take advantage of programs and initiatives.