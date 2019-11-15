New Generators to Improve Water Supply

The Water Authority of Fiji anticipates an improvement in water supply in the wider Suva area with two new generators at the Waila Raw Water Pump and Waila Water Treatment Plant.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says inspections throughout the network identified service delivery risks in multiple areas which they are addressing.

One of the high risks identified was the inadequacy of existing generators to cater for an increased demand for water in the Suva network.

Omundson says the new generators will ensure customers receive a more regular supply of water particularly as it takes some cases over a week to normalize supply when there are unplanned power outages.

The Chief Executive also says the generators are capable of meeting the demand of over 60% of customers in Suva.

WAF says they are aware of the situation and ground teams are working to normalize water supply.

The Authority is also urging customers to conserve water and store sufficient amounts to last them for at least two to three days during any unplanned disruption.