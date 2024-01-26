New food processing facility to boost revenue

Taveuni’s primary export commodity, dalo, is taking centre stage in significantly contributing to the country’s revenue.

This has been highlighted by Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald during the opening of a new food processing facility in Taveuni.

McDonald says dalo export, contributed 4.3 million dollars to Fiji’s revenue in 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Australia has been working with Fiji in the agricultural sector through PHAMA Plus which is an aid for trade program that assists the Pacific island countries to improve livelihoods.

“For me, this is a practical example of how Australia is working together with Fiji on Agriculture development through our “Vuvale” (Family) partnership, this is one part of our deepening economic relationship that will help deliver greater prosperity and stability for both Fijian and Australians.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while officiating at the event commended managing director of Road King Farms PTE Limited Atish Prasad for his innovative business plan of developing the food processing plant

Rabuka expresses confidence in Fiji’s potential to not only feed itself but venture into global food markets.