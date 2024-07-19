New farm road brings relief to Navunitawa settlement

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka at the opening ceremony

The long wait for easy connectivity is now over for the Navunitawa Settlement in Nadi, as their new farm road that connects to the Nausori Highlands road has opened.

About 30 families in the rural community have reason to rejoice, thanks to this vital infrastructure project’s completion.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka emphasizes the significance of rural road development in fostering connectivity and improving livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement

Ditoka says the road will not only benefit the future generations but also connect other farmers in the area which will make it easier for them to move their produce.

The Minister states that for decades, the lack of a proper road connecting Navunitawa Settlement to the main road had posed significant challenges for its residents, hindering daily movements and access to essential services.

However, Ditoka stresses that with the commissioning of the farm road, the residents can now travel to the main road in just 15 minutes, a journey that previously took much longer.

The road’s construction, which spans through hilly terrain, was completed at about $28,000, funded by the government.

The settlement is approximately a 2hrs and 30 mins drive from Nadi back road through Nausori Highlands.