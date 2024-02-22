New course with results oriented business process changes

Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand.

The Ministry of Civil Service is shifting its focus towards tangible, results-oriented business process changes.

Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand emphasized that with the departure from traditional long-term improvement advice, the Ministry aims to raise a culture of partnership and innovation within its ranks.

He says the genesis of this initiative lies in the collaborative efforts of the Permanent Secretaries who form the core of the Removing Red Tape Subcommittee.

Their joint vision, he states led to the establishment of the Whole of Government Business Process Improvement Community of Practice.

The PS emphasized the government’s commitment to instigate meaningful changes in key areas such as public financial management, public sector performance and policies for economic recovery and growth.

“We would like to address procedures and archaic rules and bring about simplicity when delivering services.”

Chand introduced the Business Process Improvement Community of Practitioners highlighting their role in ensuring the efficiency, cost-effectiveness and continuous improvement of governance processes.

The collective goal, he adds is to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles in crucial processes, embedding best practices throughout the Civil Service.

While acknowledging the necessity of new regulations to address emerging issues, Chand urged a simultaneous commitment to reducing outdated forms, archaic rules and associated processes for the sake of simplicity and practicality.

The launch of the Business Process Improvement Community of Practice is expected to yield increased productivity reduced service delivery costs and improved turnaround times fostering efficiencies in service delivery.

He called upon stakeholders to commit to processes that genuinely serve the needs of the nation and its people.

Chand is urging all involved to embrace a shared vision for a more streamlined and effective civil service that aligns with the evolving needs of Fijians.