New center to combat transnational crime

Fiji has launched the Pacific Center for Border Management and Security in Nadi to combat transnational crime, human trafficking, irregular migration, and illicit trade.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka highlights the center’s role in strengthening national security and supporting the government’s development goals.

“By providing specialized education and training, we are building a sustainable, well-prepared workforce that will serve as the backbone of our security sector.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji National University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the center is an investment in education and training that directly impacts economic development and security concerns.

“We will educate for employment and internationalization, and in doing so, push for skills and competencies that our people, that our countries need. The center will play a pivotal role in Fiji and the Pacific to have highly skilled professional workforce in border management, customs, security and enforcement.”

The new resource is a partnership between Fiji National University in collaboration with the Centre for Customs and Excise Studies in Canberra, Australia, and the Oceania Customs Organization.

This facility will equip individuals working in border management, customs, and national security with expertise and skills needed to combat evolving threats.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link