New book explores Pacific media, peace, and development

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

‘Waves of Change: Media, Peace, and Development in the Pacific’ has been launched, providing a comprehensive collection of interdisciplinary research, insights, and analyses on media, conflict, peace-building, and development in the Pacific.

Speaking at the launch in Suva yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad says the book combines experiential wisdom with research to discuss development and progress across our region.

He also stressed the importance of prioritizing planning, strategizing, and funding in this sector.

“Our vision as co-editors of Waves of Change was to bring together thought leaders to reflect on some of the foundational challenges our region faces and I’m pleased that it has been received positively and generated much discussion and I’m sure it will generate further discussion. Academic research is fundamental to the progress of our region.”

Prasad states that the new book also aims to address and revisit critical questions linking media and development to bridge gaps in training, and publishing amongst young journalists in the Pacific.