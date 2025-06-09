New audiology technology boosts infant hearing care

The Frank Hilton Organization has upgraded its infant hearing screening equipment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, enhancing early detection of hearing issues in newborns.

Frank Hilton Organization Head, Sureni Perera, said the new Vivosonic Integrity V500 G2 system improves screening accuracy and helps identify hearing problems earlier.

The $63,072 upgrade was funded with $41,000 from the Direct Aid Program and $23,370 from Compassion Network Australia.

Perera explained that early detection supports healthy brain development, timely intervention, and better communication outcomes.

“It’s the gold standard in infant screening. Apart from this, we also do normal behavioral hearing screening and testing, then progress to intervention, hearing aid fitting, and support to children and families. Through our infant screening alone at CWM Hospital and Brown Street, we’ve screened over 1,500 children,”.

The system performs two tests: the automated auditory brainstem response, which checks the hearing nerve and brainstem, and distortion product otoacoustic emissions, which quickly and safely tests inner ear function.

Infant screening is a key part of FHO’s early childhood development program. Since 2015, the organization has screened over 1,466 infants in Suva, providing access to hearing tests, hearing aid fitting, and family support.

Perera noted that the screening also connects children to other services including speech and language assessments, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and educational evaluations.

The new system will be used in Suva and Fiji’s Western region. Monthly screening clinics will start next year at the MCH clinic in Lautoka to reach more newborns.

Perera thanked the Ministry of Health, the Australian High Commission’s Direct Aid Program, and Compassion Network for supporting the program.

The FHO’s upgraded infant hearing program strengthens early detection and intervention, ensuring children receive timely support and expanding access to essential child development services across Fiji.

