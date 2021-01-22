New agreement to strengthen surveillance

The Fiji Police Force will now be able to access comprehensive maintenance service for the CCTV Cameras.

This as the force yesterday signed a Service Level Agreement with the AI Networks PTE Limited.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says this will enable them to improve their surveillance.

“We would like to be there at the command centre and we see traffic and movement of people. It cannot be done with the human eye only, it can only be done with the technologies in terms of cameras and CCTV’s.”

AI Networks chief executive Wasim Ahmed says they will be looking at enhancing the capabilities of the force through artificial intelligence.

Ahmed says they will also provide other equipment such as the tracking systems.