NDRMO lifts movement restrictions

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is advising the public that the advisory issued earlier regarding the restriction of movement has been lifted.

However, the NDRMO says the general public must continue to exercise caution while traveling to affected areas, as the risk of landslides occurring is still high.

The NDRMO is working with partners to mobilize assistance for families affected by the widespread flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

While this is being carried out, the public is urged to ensure their households are prepared, as we are still in the cyclone season.

The NDRMO says people must ensure they have a safe and secure location or shelter, an evacuation plan, and a family emergency kit with essential supplies.

These warnings and advisories come as the Fiji Meteorological Services has canceled the heavy rain warning previously in force for the Northern Division, and the Lomaiviti and Lau groups.

Tropical Disturbance 01F continues to weaken while moving east over the central Lau group and is exiting the country.

The NDRMO is urging the public to stay alert due to the heightened risk of a rise in leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue, and diarrhea cases after a flood.