NDP to address infrastructure gaps

The government has acknowledged that there is still much work to be done in improving basic infrastructure such as roads and water supply.

These issues are now being addressed in the National Development Plan (NDP).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the NDP was designed to fill critical gaps, lay the groundwork for sustainable growth and ensure essential services meet the needs of the population.

The plan also focuses on promoting inclusive development, empowering communities and promoting economic growth across all sectors.

Professor Prasad says the government is projecting a four percent economic growth driven by its policies.

He adds that to tackle the cost of living, a three-pronged approach has been introduced.

“These have been included in the plan and we are already doing a lot of that as part of our 2024-2025 national budget. And the five-year plan will carry this forward and of course the 20-year plan that we have and it is very optimistic. It is designed to take this country to the next stage which is to a level of a high-income country.”

Professor Prasad also states that, despite claims from the opposition, Fiji’s economic performance is on a positive growth trajectory.

This includes increases in social welfare, subsidies, and adjustments to prices for sugar and other sectors to support vulnerable groups.

The NDP is structured in three phases: three, five and twenty years.

The three-year phase will focus on delivering essential infrastructure.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that the government is committed to achieving significant progress over the next two years.

He expresses confidence that the policies and strategies in place will lead to sustained growth beyond the current term.

The National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050 have been developed through consultations with a wide range of stakeholders, ensuring that the plans align with the needs and priorities of all sectors in society.