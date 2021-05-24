NCDs crisis a call to protect the future

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong is urging Fijians to turn the non-communicable crisis in the country around to help secure the future of young Fijians.

Last night, the Health Ministry made the revelation that over 12,000 Fijians have succumbed to NCDs in the last two years.

This exceeds the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in Fiji since 2019.

The Permanent Secretary says adults must make changes to their lifestyle so young Fijians can follow suit and ultimately build a healthy population.

Dr. Fongs says NCDs can create a vicious cycle within multiple generations of the same household because dietary and lifestyle habits are learned behaviours.

“Let’s turn this NCDs situation around now so that our children don’t have to continue to carry the burden of sickness and premature death. Every young person should be able to look forward to a healthy, bright future-excited about the potential that lies before them.”

Dr. Fong is urging Fijians to book a consultation with one of the private general practitioners’ clinics that have engaged with the government to get a full check-up done.

He says there is a need for people to clean up their diet and organize a weekly exercise plan.

He adds that NCDs are costly for our health care system and for the country.