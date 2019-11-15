NCD is a worrying trend in the Police Force: Nailatikau

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has encouraged police officers to take care of their health and well-being.

Speaking at the Fiji Police Force Remembrance Day, Ratu Epeli says non-communicable diseases continue to be a worrying trend in the force.

He says as officers perform their daily duties in looking after the public, they should also be aware of their personal health.

“Non-Communicable Disease is a worrying trend for the force, the increasing demands of policing and emerging challenges requires the necessary physical and psychological support to personnel.”

Nailatikau says the stress of work can have multiple effects on an officers’ work and personal life, the impacts of these challenges are often reflected in service delivery and community or public expectations.

The Speaker adds it is crucial that Police have the supportive network behind its officers and he also commended the Force for the introduction of counselling services, health and well-being programs that are being implemented.

“I sincerely hope that these supportive initiatives continue to be given full support for all concern”

Twenty officers were remembered today for their service and dedication to the force.

The day was dedicated to the officers who died in the line of duty or through illnesses.