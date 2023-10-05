Navutulevu Village declared fire safe community

[Source: National Fire Authority/ Facebook]

Navutulevu Village in Serua Province, has been declared a fire-safe community.

This after 25 villagers have successfully completed a one-week training as Community Fire Wardens.

It was done under a programme drawn up and implemented by the National Fire Authority for rural and remote communities which fall outside its fire boundaries.

Provincial Administrator Nadroga Navosa, Vatia Vasuca thanked the officers and firefighters for imparting their skills and knowledge.



Vasuca says a few things are linked to fires in the villages.

These include unattended cooking, people cooking on open fires or in kitchens within their homes.



Vasuca says while cooking, people are on their mobile phones as well and, often, fires occur because people are not paying attention.

He reminded the villages to be careful where and how they lit mosquito coils and also ensure they close their gas cylinders after cooking.