Navua family devastated as fire destroys home of 35-years

A 58-year-old woman from Wainiveidio, Navua, has been left devastated after a fire completely destroyed her home of 35 years.

The three-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m.

Homeowner Tara Wati, was in Navua town with her daughter when she received the news.

She says her son was at work, and her daughter was visiting at the time of the incident.

Wati has lost all her belongings in the fire, including a vehicle that was parked at the property.

She is currently taking shelter at her sister’s place.

The National Fire Authority is expected to begin the investigation soon to determine the cause of the fire.