Naupoto hits back at Tikoduadua

Opposition MP and former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Viliame Naupoto

Opposition MP and former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Viliame Naupoto has hit back at the Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua who stated that he did not interfere with police operations during the “Reclaim the Night” march on Wednesday.

Naupoto states that Tikoduadua is missing the point again, and he has confirmed in his response that he expressed his views to the police on the ground, which is interfering with police operations.

As Minister responsible for Police, Naupoto says the Constitution states that he can only issue general policy directions to the Commissioner of Police.

He says Tikoduadua should not be expressing his views to tactical commanders on the ground because that is breaking the chain of command.

Naupoto adds that the Minister should be humble enough to admit his mistake rather than take a defensive approach and, at the very least, ensure it does not happen again.

