Naupoto accuses Tikoduadua of undermining police force's morale

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua (left), Opposition Member and former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Viliame Naupoto.

Opposition Member and former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Viliame Naupoto, has accused Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, of causing damage to the reputation and morale of the Fiji Police Force.

Naupoto claims that the Minister directly intervened with tactical-level police teams during the “Reclaim The Night March” event earlier this week.

He alleges that Tikoduadua had no powers to do so and that he discredited the integrity of the Police Commissioner and others in the chain of command.

Naupoto has called on Tikoduadua to apologize to the Commissioner of Police and to learn the functions and mandate of a Minister.

The MP fears that Tikoduadua’s actions undermine the rule of law and breach the Constitution.

Questions have been sent to Tikoduadua.