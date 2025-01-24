Natuva takes command of Fiji Navy

Newly appointed Captain Timoci Natuva as the new Commander of the Naval Division [Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has appointed Captain Timoci Natuva as the new Commander of the Naval Division.

He succeeds Commodore Humphrey Tawake.

Captain Navy Natuva brings with him over 20 years of service and leadership within the Fiji Navy.

His career, which began in 1999, spans a broad range of operational and strategic roles, both in sea and shore commands, positioning him as a highly capable leader to guide the Naval Division at a critical time.

Captain Navy Natuva’s extensive experience in constabulary operations, maritime security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) makes him exceptionally qualified to lead the Naval Division.

According to the RFMF, his international service including critical roles in Iraq and the Golan Heights with the United Nations, further enhances his profile as a seasoned military leader.

His advanced education in military and defense studies, coupled with a strong record of awards and honors, underlines his commitment to excellence in leadership and service.

The appointment comes at a time when strategic oversight of Fiji’s maritime security is becoming increasingly important.

Captain Navy Natuva’s diverse experience and robust skill set are expected to ensure a seamless transition of leadership and a continued focus on strengthening the Navy’s operational capabilities, international partnerships and regional security initiatives.

As he assumes command, the RFMF expresses its gratitude to Commodore Humphrey Tawake for his outstanding leadership and extends a warm welcome to Captain Navy Timoci Natuva, confident that his vision and expertise will further elevate the Fiji Navy’s mission.