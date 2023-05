The tsunami threat level for Fiji has been de-escalated.

According to the Mineral Resources Department’s seismology section, the tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level.

A tsunami threat was issued for Fiji, Vanuatu, and New Caledonia after an earthquake struck southwest of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The warnings were issued just after 3pm by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 38km.