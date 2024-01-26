TD04F alert to be lifted

The heavy rain and flash flood warnings associated with Tropical Disturbance 04F is anticipated to be lifted later today, according to the Fiji Meteorological Service.

However, Acting Director Bipen Prakash has clarified that the heavy rain warning will persist for the Northern Eastern Division while being rescinded for the rest of the Fiji Group.

Prakash pointed out that TD04F is currently situated to the North of Vanua Levu with the associated cloud cover and rainfall expected to impact the Eastern and Northern Divisions as the trough moves Southwest away from the region later today.

“The Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups can expect periods of rain which can be heavy at times and feel thunderstorms storms through the day but it should gradually clear by later today.”

The Fiji Weather Office is stressing the ongoing flash flood warning for Vanua Levu specifically highlighting the heightened risk of flooding for small streams from Wainikoro to Udu Point.

Residents in flood-prone areas particularly in Vanua Levu are urged to exercise caution due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall.

However, reassurance is given that conditions are expected to alleviate later in the day.