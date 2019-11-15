Home

TC Tino leaves behind debris in parts of Udu point

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 18, 2020 12:01 am

Villagers of Nukusa, Udu Point in the province of Macuata felt the brunt of Category 1 Tropical Cyclone Tino at around 8 last night.

Nukusa villager Timaima Kolora says despite TC Tino having passed, villagers still remain in the lone evacuation centre.

Kolora adds they could see broken tree branches and debris in most parts of the village.

She says that some solar panels have been blown away from various houses due to the strong wind experienced last night.

There are so far no reports of any casualties or damage of property received from the villagers.

