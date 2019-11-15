Queens Highway now open

The Queens Highway is now clear and the travel restriction for motorists has been lifted.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko says the public still needs to take precautionary measures while travelling during this time.

The Vunaniu flats is open to a single lane while motorists are advised that there will be single lane at Talenaua and Korovisilou.

The Namatakula slip has been cleared.

The road from Namatakula up to Nadi is all clear now.

The Fiji Roads Authority says with restrictions now lifted for Queens Road, the travelling public is advised to drive with caution.