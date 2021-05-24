Parts of Labasa still underwater

Some parts of Labasa remain flooded as a result of the heavy downpour last night.

Hence bus services to many areas have not resumed.

There are also several road washouts near crossings that were underwater yesterday.

These include the Boubale Crossing and Konsami/Dreketilailai Crossing.

This has cut off vehicle and bus access to and from Boubale and Dreketilailai.

Much of the Soasoa Flats also remain underway with overflows from the drains and nearby river inundating the main road.

Motorists are urged to exercise cause when driving.

Fiji Roads Authority personnel can be seen inspecting affected roads and crossings.

Meanwhile, water has receded in other parts of Labasa with a good amount of debris left behind.

Residents of these areas have begun clearing debris from roads and drains.

There’s also some evident damage to vegetable and cane farms in low lying areas.

The National Weather Office is forecasting occasional heavy rain for the Northern Davion so the threat of further flooding still remains.