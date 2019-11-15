Northern Division has 36 active evacuation centres

There are 36 evacuation centres that are currently active in the Northern Division.

The Office of the Commissioner Northern has confirmed that most of the evacuation centres are in the Macuata and Cakaudrove Provinces.

It adds that these areas include Nadogo, Namuka, Vaturova, Saqani, Tunuloa, Savusavu and Taveuni.

[Source: Rayne Simpson]

The Commissioner Northern’s Office says reports of the number of evacuees are still being confirmed.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Tino continues to batter parts of the Northern Division with heavy rain and strong winds resulting in a number of areas being affected by floodwaters and facing road closures.