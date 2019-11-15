Home

Malolo and Yasawa Islands brace for TC Harold

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:52 am
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Services]

Villages in Malolo and the Yasawa group have started to feel gusts of wind as Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Harold tracks closer to the Fiji group.

Head of Solevu Village in Malolo Tevita Sadrata told FBC News that preparations had started yesterday afternoon upon receiving information that the island is most likely to feel the brunt of the cyclone.

Sadrata says despite the very little rain experienced last night, villagers are beginning to feel the strong wind and coastal flooding.

The Turaga ni Koro yesterday issued a directive to villagers to remain indoors and stay alert at all times for their safety in these trying times.

He adds the village community hall is on stand-by as an evacuation centre, however, it hasn’t been activated.

An estimated of over 200 villagers and more than 50 households are currently in Solevu village.

FBC has also gathered information from the three villages – Namara, Yamata and Naboro in Yasawa.

The villagers are also experiencing gusts of wind, heavy rain and coastal flooding.

Villagers have started with their preparation by nailing shutters and securing rooftops to ensure it can withstand the strong wind.

Villagers on both islands are currently staying tuned to weather updates on the radio on the development of TC Harold.

