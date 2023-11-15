Heavy rain warning cancelled for greater parts of Fiji

The heavy rain warning is now cancelled for most parts of the country, with the exception of Western Division, Serua, Namosi, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says conditions over the country are now improving, but some of the warnings are still in place.

This is especially over Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands with a storm wind warning.

The weather office says winds have now eased in in the Western Division; however, conditions are likely to ease later today in areas that are still experiencing the impacts of severe TC Mal.

It adds severe TC Mal was located 90 km south-southwest of Kadavu at 11 a.m. this morning, and it is moving south-east at 15 knots away from the Fiji Group.