Heavy rain in force for Vanua Levu

A heavy rain warning is now in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says an active trough of low pressure remains slow moving to the northern parts of Fiji and affects Vanua Levu.

Expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

The Nadi weather office adds there are also possible impacts.

Risk of flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas during persistent localized heavy falls and risk of flooding of small rivers, creeks and roads.

There will also be poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy rain for motorists.

Reduced visibility at sea.