Heavy rain alert in force

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service / Facebook]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, interior and western parts of Viti Levu and Kadavu.

Heavy rain alert a heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

An active trough of low pressure remains slow-moving over Viti Levu.

Associated rain bands continue to affect the group.

Some localized businesses are likely to be affected by the flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Localized flooding of iris crossing and informal settlements.

Some disruption to traffic flow and poor visibility.